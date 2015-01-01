|
Pak R, Crumley-Branyon JJ, de Visser EJ, Rovira E. Ergonomics 2020; ePub(ePub): 1-49.
Department of Behavioral Sciences & Leadership, U.S. Military Academy, West Point, NY.
(Copyright © 2020, Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)
32096445
Stereotypes are cognitive shortcuts that facilitate efficient social judgments about others. Just as causal attributions affect perceptions of people, they may similarly affect perceptions of technology, particularly anthropomorphic technology such as robots. In a scenario-based study, younger and older adults judged the performance and capability of an anthropomorphized robot that appeared young or old. In some cases, the robot successfully performed a task while at other times it failed.
aging; anthropomorphism; causal reasoning; human-robot interaction; stereotype