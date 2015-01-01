|
Sánchez-Gutiérrez T, Fernández-Castilla B, Barbeito S, Gonzalez-Pinto A, Becerra-García JA, Calvo A. Eur. Psychiatry 2020; 63(1): e6.
Faculty of Health Science, Universidad Internacional de La Rioja (UNIR), Madrid, Spain.
(Copyright © 2020, Elsevier Publishing)
PMID
32093788
BACKGROUND.: The implications of cannabis use in the onset of early psychosis and the severity of psychotic symptoms have resulted in a proliferation of studies on this issue. However, few have examined the effects of cannabis use on the cognitive symptoms of psychosis (i.e., neurocognitive functioning) in patients with first-episode psychosis (FEP). This systematic review and meta-analysis aim to assess the neurocognitive functioning of cannabis users (CU) and nonusers (NU) with FEP.
Language: en
Cannabis; first episode; marihuana; neurocognition; psychosis