Citation
Velasco Á, Rodríguez-Revuelta J, Olié E, Abad I, Fernández-Peláez A, Cazals A, Guillaume S, de la Fuente-Tomás L, Jimenez-Trevino L, Gutierrez L, García-Portilla P, Bobes J, Courtet P, Saiz PA. Eur. Psychiatry 2020; 63(1): e14.
Affiliation
Mental Health Services of Principado de Asturias (SESPA), Oviedo, Spain.
Copyright
DOI
PMID
32093807
Abstract
BACKGROUND.: Neutrophil-to-lymphocyte ratio (NLR), monocyte-to-lymphocyte ratio (MLR), and platelet-to-lymphocyte ratio (PLR) have emerged as important peripheral inflammatory biomarkers. Recent data suggest a possible role of the immune system in the pathophysiology of suicidal behavior (SB). The aim of this study is to evaluate the association among NLR, MLR, and PLR and SB in patients with major depressive disorder (MDD), and to test its validity as a biomarker for suicidality.
Keywords
Major depressive disorder; neutrophil-to-lymphocyte ratio; suicide vulnerability; trait marker