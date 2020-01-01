|
Citation
|
Mudgal V, Rastogi P, Niranjan V, Razdan R. Gen. Psychiatr. 2020; 33(1): e100095.
|
Affiliation
|
Department of Psychiatry, MGM Medical College, Indore, Madhya Pradesh, India.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2020, BMJ Publishing Group)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
32095778
|
PMCID
|
Abstract
|
Self-mutilation is often associated with psychiatric disorders. We describe here a 22-year-old male Indian with decreased sleep, aggressive behaviour, self-muttering, disorganised behaviour, frequent spitting, biting and self-mutilation; he bit off his right ring finger and left thumb (Van Gogh syndrome). Self-harm behaviour was frequently evidenced by family members resulting in various injuries. The patient was diagnosed with paranoid schizophrenia and was treated with anti-psychotics which resulted in a decrease in his behavioural disturbances along with treatment for his self-mutilation injuries. Here we discuss Van Gogh syndrome's presentation of self-mutilation in paranoid schizophrenia and its implications.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
Paranoid Schizophrenia; Self-mutilation; Van Gogh Syndrome