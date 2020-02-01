Abstract

BACKGROUND: Optimal health is demanded for service members in military operations. However, the strains of deployment can result in a deterioration, moreover when combat-related injuries are sustained, affecting level of participation and health related quality of life (HRQOL). Secondary health conditions may occur in time, however existing studies measure coping, level of activity and participation and HRQOL at one point in time.



AIM: To assess the change over time concerning coping, mobility, level of participation and HRQOL in Dutch service members with combat-related injuries sustained during operation Task Force Uruzgan (TFU).



METHODS: The lower extremity functional scale (LEFS), the cognitive emotion regulation questionnaire (CERQ), the assessment of life habits short version (LIFE-H) and the EuroQol-5D (EQ-5D), measuring HRQOL, were administered in 2010 and 2014. Change of scores between the two time points was tested with the Wilcoxon signed rank test.



RESULTS: The response rate was 53% (28/53). The score on the coping strategy self-blame showed a significant increase over time with low scores on both occasions. The coping strategies positive reappraisal and acceptance showed the highest scores. No significant change is shown in mobility, the level of participation or HRQOL.



CONCLUSION: service members with combat-related injuries remain stable in level of activity and participation and HRQOL in time and they use adaptive coping strategies.



