Abstract

BACKGROUND: Acquired brain injury (ABI), such as Parkinson's disease, dementia or stroke, can result in communication difficulties that lead to an impoverished ability to connect meaningfully with others. Choral singing is a complex task that uses multiple brain regions which are also responsible for language and communication skills. The potential therapeutic effects of group singing on communication-related outcomes across ABI aetiologies have not been systematically reviewed. AIMS: To examine whether participation in group singing over multiple sessions improves speech, voice, language and/or communication skills in individuals with ABI-related communication disorders.



METHODS & PROCEDURES: A database search was undertaken according to the PRISMA guidelines. Search terms included: stroke OR Parkinson* OR dementia OR 'acquired brain injury' AND choir OR choral OR singing OR sing OR 'choral sing* ' OR group adj3 singing OR community adj3 singing AND speech OR language OR communication. MAIN CONTRIBUTION: A total of 11 studies were included. Nine were quantitative, including one randomized and one non-randomized control trial, and two were mixed method. Nine studies were scored as level IV (uncontrolled) on the American Academy of Neurology (AAN) Classification of Evidence Matrix and two as level III (e.g., lack of blinded assessors). Eight examined speech and voice skills in Parkinson's disease, two functional communication skills in post-stroke aphasia and one communication between individuals with dementia and a significant other. One level III control trials provided evidence for a therapeutic effect of group singing on communication in individuals with Parkinson's disease.



CONCLUSIONS & IMPLICATIONS: Currently, there is only one study providing support for using group singing to improve speech and voice skills in people with Parkinson's disease, and no studies of adequate quality indicating positive effects on language and functional communication abilities in ABI. Further research using more rigorous experimental designs is required to determine whether group singing can influence communication skills in ABI. What this paper adds What is already known on the subject Music activates widespread, bilateral cortical and subcortical brain regions. Group singing is increasingly understood to have positive benefits on quality of life and health-related well-being in both healthy and clinical populations. Given the crossover in neural networks between singing, speech and language, singing activities are also thought to have positive effect of communication impairments secondary to ABI. However, to date, the research evidence supporting the application of group singing for communication impairments in ABI has not been summarized. What this paper adds to existing knowledge A total of 11 studies have looked at communication outcomes after group singing in ABI. For most of these, the quality of evidence was low (AAN level IV). It also highlights that there is a bias in the literature towards the studying individuals with Parkinson's disease (i.e., nine of the 11 studies). What are the potential or actual clinical implications of this work? This review concludes that, currently, there is emerging evidence to support positive effects of a group singing for speech and voice symptoms in individuals with Parkinson's disease, when provided using the Tamplin protocol. However, there is not yet any evidence for communication benefits for individuals with aphasia or dementia.



