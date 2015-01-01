|
Elm JHL. J. Racial Ethn. Health Disparities 2020; ePub(ePub): ePub.
Johns Hopkins University, Department of International Health, Bloomberg School of Public Health, Center for American Indian Health, Great Lakes Hub, Duluth, MN, USA. jelm@jhu.edu.
32095973
BACKGROUND: Decades of evidence link adverse childhood experiences (ACEs) to worse health. Despite disproportionate rates of ACEs and health disparities in tribal communities, a gap exists in understanding the effects of ACEs on American Indian (AI) health. The purpose of this study is to estimate frequencies of eight categories of ACEs, assess the risk for internalizing symptoms by each ACE category, and determine if moderate and high levels of ACEs exposures have differential, increasing risk associated with internalizing symptoms for a sample of AI adults with T2D.
ACEs; Adversity; Anxiety; Child abuse; Depression; Diabetes mellitus; Health disparities; Health equity; Historical trauma; Intimate partner violence; Native American; Stress