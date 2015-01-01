SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Guzmán J, González A, McBrown MV, Montoya A, Rincon R, Concha A, Ibañez H. Rev. Gastroenterol. Peru 2019; 39(4): 364-366.

Perforación gástrica asociada al consumo de helado con nitrógeno líquido.

Fundación Clínica Abood Shaio. Bogotá, Colombia.

(Copyright © 2019, Sociedad de Gastroenterologia del Peru)

unavailable

32097398

Liquid nitrogene ingestion is a frecuent cause of gastric perforation. It is unknown how this compound afects the gatrointestinal tissue, it mechanisisms of injury and the clinical consecuences. Nowadays, the use of liquid nitrogene in gastronomy is becoming a tendency, for this reason it is important to identify the potencial healt effects of this compound when is not correctly manipulated. The following article describes a secondary gastric perforation, as a consecuence of the consumption of ice cream prepared with liquid nitrogene.


