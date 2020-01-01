SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Journal Article

Citation

Ma J, Grogan-Kaylor A, Lee SJ. Aggressive Behav. 2020; ePub(ePub): ePub.

Affiliation

School of Social Work, University of Michigan, Ann Arbor, Michigan.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2020, International Society for Research on Aggression, Publisher John Wiley and Sons)

DOI

10.1002/ab.21882

PMID

32100886

Abstract

A robust research literature links parental spanking with negative behavioral outcomes for children, however, it remains unclear whether conditions in the community may moderate the associations between spanking and behavior problems in early childhood. In the current study, we examined whether community violence exposure moderated the associations of maternal spanking with externalizing and internalizing behavior problems of young children. The sample used in this study was urban families and their children ages 3-5 (n = 2,472). We used fixed effects regression models, which yield stronger statistical control for baseline behavior problems, selection bias, and omitted variables bias. Mother's spanking was associated with elevated levels of both externalizing (β = .037, p < .001) and internalizing (β = .016, p < .001) behavior problems. Community violence exposure also predicted higher levels of externalizing (β = .071, p < .01) and internalizing (β = .043, p < .05) behavior problems. Community violence exposure did not moderate the associations between maternal spanking and behavior problems. Professionals working with families should promote the use of nonphysical disciplinary practices, regardless of the level of violence and crime in the community in which the family resides.

© 2020 Wiley Periodicals, Inc.


Language: en

Keywords

behavior problems; community violence exposure; fixed effects method; spanking

