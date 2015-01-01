Abstract

OBJECTIVE: Although the eyes occupy 0.1% of the total body surface, eye injuries are serious because vision is arguably the most important sense. We aimed to assess knowledge of Saudi Arabian residents regarding steps to be taken in cases of chemical eye injury, in order to promote awareness of such procedures.



RESULTS: A cross-sectional design was done. A random sampling method was utilized to select 888 individuals in the Saudi community. Participants completed an electronic closed ended, validated, anonymous, self-administered questionnaire. Two experts assessed content and face validity. Respondents were 18-29 years of age. 74 (8.3%) had a history of chemical eye injury. Regarding the first step taken in case of chemical eye injury, 697 (78.5%) respondents indicated washing with water, 164 (18.5%) indicated visiting the emergency department, 11 (1.2%) indicated using eye drops, and 5 (0.6%) indicated covering the eye immediately. Seventy-five (8.4%) respondents agreed that an eye injured with an acidic material should be washed with an alkaline solution. These results should be confirmed by health authorities and appropriate interventions should be developed for improving knowledge among masses, thereby promoting a healthier society.

