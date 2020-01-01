|
Citation
Davis JI, Lewis E, Ellett JR. BMJ Mil. Health 2020; ePub(ePub): ePub.
Affiliation
Brompton Barracks, 1 Royal School of Military Engineering Regiment, Chatham, UK.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2020, BMJ Publishing Group)
DOI
PMID
32098901
Abstract
INTRODUCTION: OSPREY personal armour has been issued to UK forces since 2005. From 2015, the VIRTUS personal armour and load carriage system have been progressively replacing OSPREY. In 2016, the ban on women in ground close combat roles throughout the UK's Armed Forces was lifted. In anticipation of this, work has been ongoing to prepare future ballistic protection programmes for a potential increase in the number of female users.
Language: en
Keywords
|
anthropometric; ballistic protection; female; fit; sizing