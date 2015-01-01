Abstract

The present study investigates predictors of the national resilience (NR) and community resilience (CR) of civilians who live on Israel's northern border, and are facing for years acts of terror and threats of war. A sample of 1515 kibbutz (communal settlement) members who live next to this northern Israeli border has responded to questionnaires pertaining to the investigated resiliencies.



RESULTS indicate that under these conditions psychological reactions (trust in community institutes and individual resilience), rather than demographic characteristics, are the best predictors of NR and CR; although NR is further predicted by right-wing political attitudes. Our data suggest that CR and NR are not predicted by objective examinations of the strength of one's community or country. Both of them are perceived as stronger the greater the trust of the respondents in their own ability to cope with adversities, and in the ability of their close community to take care of them and their families in face of terror.

