Citation
Eshel Y, Kimhi S, Marciano H. Community Ment. Health J. 2020; ePub(ePub): ePub.
Affiliation
Ergonomics and Human Factors Unit, University of Haifa, Haifa, Israel.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2020, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group)
DOI
PMID
32100155
Abstract
The present study investigates predictors of the national resilience (NR) and community resilience (CR) of civilians who live on Israel's northern border, and are facing for years acts of terror and threats of war. A sample of 1515 kibbutz (communal settlement) members who live next to this northern Israeli border has responded to questionnaires pertaining to the investigated resiliencies.
Language: en
Keywords
|
Community resilience; Exposure to terror; Individual attributes predicting national resilience; National resilience