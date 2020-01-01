|
Citation
Madandola NO, Sale S, Adebisi AS, Obembe A, Salihu AS, Bakare AT, Danjuma IA. Depress. Res. Treat. 2020; 2020: e2953074.
Affiliation
Department of Psychiatry, Federal Neuropsychiatric Hospital, Kware, Sokoto, Nigeria.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2020, Hindawi Publishing)
DOI
PMID
32099676
PMCID
Abstract
BACKGROUND: Depression is a major contributor to the global burden of disease. Its occurrence in patients living with epilepsy is not just common but also a serious comorbidity. Patients tend to suffer if the depressive disorder is undetected and thus untreated. The aim of this study is to estimate the prevalence of depressive disorder in patients with epilepsy. Also, the sociodemographic and clinical factors that are associated with the development of depression in people living with epilepsy were examined. Materials and Method. This was a descriptive cross-sectional study of participants living with epilepsy and receiving care at the Federal Neuropsychiatric Hospital, Sokoto, Nigeria. Participants were recruited consecutively as they come for follow-up care. A sociodemographic/clinical questionnaire and General Health Questionnaire version 28 (GHQ-28) were first administered to participants followed by the Composite International Diagnostic Interview (CIDI). The descriptive statistics were generated and analyzed. Logistic regression was also done to determine the predictors of depression in the study participants. All test of probability was set at p < 0.05.
