BACKGROUND: Alcohol consumption is prevalent and alcohol-related problems are a considerable social issue in China. Over 17% of Chinese consume alcohol regularly. Exposure to potentially traumatic events (PTE) is associated with increased alcohol-related problems. Social support often buffers this association. This study examined the relationship between exposure to PTE and alcohol misuse and explored the moderating effect of social support on this relationship in a Chinese context.



METHODS: Data were collected through face-to-face computer assisted interviews in a stratified cluster sample of 753 Chinese adults living in Guangzhou, China. The Life Events Checklist-5 (LEC-5), World Health Organization Alcohol Use Disorders Identification Test (WHO-AUDIT), and Social Support Rating Scale (SSRS) were used to measure trauma exposure, problematic alcohol use, and social support.



RESULTS: Univariable logistic regression analyses indicated that trauma exposure (OR = 3.18; compared to non-exposure), increased depression (OR = 1.06), and perceived friend support (OR = 1.21), were associated with higher odds of problematic drinking. Multivariable models adjusting for potential confounders demonstrated that PTE and depression were associated with problematic drinking, but this was not the case for perceived friend support. Perceived friend support modified the effect of trauma exposure and was associated with increased odds of problematic drinking among those who reported high levels of depressive symptoms.



CONCLUSION: Social support may not always be a beneficial resource among those who experienced PTEs in a Chinese context. Further research is needed to better understand the role and function of different types of support, and for whom these associations are beneficial.



