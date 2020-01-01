|
Citation
|
Chan EWW, Chen W, Ip ICN, Hall BJ. Heliyon 2020; 6(2): e03405.
|
Affiliation
|
Department of Health, Behavior and Society, Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health, Baltimore, MD, USA.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2020, Elsevier Publishing)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
32099926
|
PMCID
|
Abstract
|
BACKGROUND: Alcohol consumption is prevalent and alcohol-related problems are a considerable social issue in China. Over 17% of Chinese consume alcohol regularly. Exposure to potentially traumatic events (PTE) is associated with increased alcohol-related problems. Social support often buffers this association. This study examined the relationship between exposure to PTE and alcohol misuse and explored the moderating effect of social support on this relationship in a Chinese context.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
Alcohol misuse; Applied psychology; Clinical psychology; Depression; Epidemiology; Quality of life; Social support; Substance abuse and dependence; Trauma exposure