Citation
Retallack AE, Ostendorf B. Int. J. Environ. Res. Public Health 2020; 17(4): e1393.
Affiliation
Faculty of Sciences, School of Biological Sciences, The University of Adelaide, North Terrace Campus, Adelaide, SA 5005, Australia.
DOI
PMID
32098180
Abstract
Driven by the high social costs and emotional trauma that result from traffic accidents around the world, research into understanding the factors that influence accident occurrence is critical. There is a lack of consensus about how the management of congestion may affect traffic accidents. This paper aims to improve our understanding of this relationship by analysing accidents at 120 intersections in Adelaide, Australia. Data comprised of 1629 motor vehicle accidents with traffic volumes from a dataset of more than five million hourly measurements. The effect of rainfall was also examined.
Keywords
congestion; intersections; rainfall risk; relative risk; traffic volume; urban