Citation
Wall JT, Kaiser BN, Friis-Healy EA, Ayuku D, Puffer ES. Int. J. Ment. Health Syst. 2020; 14: e9.
Affiliation
1Duke University, Durham, NC USA.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2020, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group - BMC)
DOI
PMID
32099580
PMCID
Abstract
BACKGROUND: A key focus of health systems strengthening in low- and middle-income countries is increasing reach and access through task-shifting. As such models become more common, it is critical to understand the experiences of lay providers because they are on the forefront for delivering care services. A greater understanding would improve lay provider support and help them provide high-quality care. This is especially the case for those providing mental health services, as providing psychological care may pose unique stressors. We sought to understand experiences of lay counselors, focusing on identity, motivation, self-efficacy, stress, and burnout. The goal was to understand how taking on a new provider role influences their lives beyond simply assuming a new task, which would in turn help identify actionable steps to improve interventions with task-shifting components.
Keywords
Africa; Burnout; Children; Family therapy; Lay counselors; Mental health; Motivation; Self-efficacy; Stress; Task shifting