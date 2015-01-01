Abstract

Objective: Studies conducted with Latina/o populations suggest there are gendered norms surrounding drinking behavior, but research examining alcohol use among Latina college students in the context of traditional feminine gender role (TFGR) norms, is scarce.Participants and Methods: 405 Latina undergraduates completed a web-based study of sociocultural factors and alcohol use. Path analyses assessed the relation between TFGR , alcohol use, and alcohol-related protective behavioral strategies (PBS).Results: A dimension of TFGR characterized by purity was related to (a) reduced alcohol use in general, and (b) PBS designed to modify the manner of drinking among drinkers. In turn, this dimension of PBS related to a lower likelihood of experiencing drunkenness.Conclusions: These findings support the notion that enacting some dimensions of TFGR among Latina college students may limit general alcohol use (directly) and high-risk drinking (indirectly through use of PBS), while enacting other dimensions may place Latinas at risk of alcohol misuse.

