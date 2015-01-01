SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Journal Article

Citation

Howe SJ, Hewitt K, Baraskewich J, Cassidy S, McMorris CA. J. Autism Dev. Disord. 2020; ePub(ePub): ePub.

Affiliation

Alberta Children's Hospital Research Institute, University of Calgary, Calgary, AB, Canada. camcmorr@ucalgary.ca.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2020, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group)

DOI

10.1007/s10803-020-04394-7

PMID

32100237

Abstract

Individuals with autism are at heightened risk for experiencing suicidality compared to those without autism. Despite this, it is unknown what tools are used to assess suicide risk in research and clinical practice among children and youth with autism. This systematic review examined tools commonly used to measure suicidality in children and youth with and without autism spectrum disorder. Four databases were searched. We identified five tools (C-SSRS, PSS, SITBI, SIQ-JR, BSS) commonly used with youth in the general population; however, we did not identify any tools that were commonly used autistic children and youth.

RESULTS highlight the lack of available tools utilized to measure suicidality in autistic children and youth. We propose a framework to facilitate research to fill this gap.


Language: en

Keywords

ASD; Autism spectrum disorder; Children; Risk assessment tools; Suicidality; Youth

