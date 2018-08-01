Abstract

BACKGROUND: While hospitalizations attributed to opioid poisonings are increasing in the pediatric population, the patterns of prescribing behaviors of health care providers remains unclear. The aims of this study were to identify the opioid prescribing patterns of an orthopaedic team for post-surgical pediatric orthopaedic fracture patients, and to examine whether patient demographics, injury type, and type of providers were associated with the opioid prescribing patterns at discharge.



METHODS: A retrospective chart review was performed among all patients aged 0-18 years undergoing surgery for elbow, forearm, wrist, femur, tibia and ankle fractures between 2014 and 2016 at a large children's hospital. Inclusion criteria were patients with isolated operative fractures involving the elbow, forearm, wrist, femur, tibia or ankle who received an opioid prescription at discharge prescribed by a member of the orthopaedic team. Exclusion criteria included patients discharged without opioids or patients discharged with opioid prescriptions from another medical team. RESPONSE: 1000 unique patients (546 male) were identified, with average age of 7.9 years. The most common fracture was elbow (67.2%), followed by femur (12.4%), ankle (9.4%), forearm (5.8%), wrist (4.6%), and tibia (1.6%). Average dose of opioids prescribed was 28.4 (SD = 11.5) per patient. All prescriptions followed recommended guidelines for each medication. Patients who were older (p < 0.0001) or heavier (p < 0.0001) were prescribed a significantly greater average number of opioid doses. Nurse practitioners wrote 57.0% of the discharge prescriptions, followed by residents (23.0%) and physician assistants (14.5%). Attending surgeons accounted for only 5.5% of prescriptions. Residents and physician assistants prescribed significantly higher average doses than nurse practitioners and attending surgeons (p < 0.0001). Patients receiving liquid opioids received a statistically significant (p < 0.001) smaller number of doses than patients receiving tablets.



CONCLUSIONS: Pediatric orthopaedic trauma patients appear to be receiving generic numbers of opioid pain medication doses after fracture surgery due to universal rather than injury-specific prescribing patterns. Further study is required to determine the appropriate number of doses per injury type.



