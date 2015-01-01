Abstract

OBJECTIVE: This study aimed to explore the 10-year trajectories of neurocognitive domains after moderate-severe traumatic brain injury (TBI), to identify factors related to long-term neurocognitive functioning, and to investigate whether performance remained stable or changed over time.



METHOD: Seventy-nine patients with moderate-severe TBI between the ages of 16 and 55 years were assessed at 3 months, 1, 5, and 10 years postinjury using neuropsychological tests and functional outcomes. Three hierarchical linear models were used to investigate the relationships of domain-specific neurocognitive trajectories (Memory, Executive function, and Reasoning) with injury severity, demographics, functional outcome at 3 months (Glasgow Outcome Scale-Extended) and emotional distress at 1 year (Symptom Checklist 90-Revised).



RESULTS: Education, injury severity measures, functional outcome, and emotional distress were significantly associated with both Memory and Executive function. Education and emotional distress were related to Reasoning. The interaction effects between time and these predictors in predicting neurocognitive trajectories were nonsignificant. Among patients with data at 1 and 10 year follow-ups (n = 47), 94-96% exhibited stable scores on Executive function and Reasoning tasks, and 83% demonstrated stable scores on Memory tasks. Significant memory decline was presented in 11% of patients.



CONCLUSIONS: The findings highlight the differential contribution of variables in their relationships with long-term neurocognitive functioning after moderate-severe TBI. Injury severity was important for Memory outcomes, whereas emotional distress influenced all neurocognitive domains. Reasoning (intellectual) abilities were relatively robust after TBI. While the majority of patients appeared to be cognitively stable beyond the first year, a small subset demonstrated a significant memory decline over time.

