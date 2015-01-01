|
Citation
|
Wilson BA. Neuropsychol. Rehabil. 2020; ePub(ePub): ePub.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2020, Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
32098562
|
Abstract
|
As a clinical neuropsychologist, I work with people who have sustained a brain injury and their families. Some of these patients will have sustained a very severe injury and remain in a prolonged disorder of consciousness (PDOC). I also happen to be a bereaved parent: my oldest child, Sarah, died in a white water rafting accident in Peru in May 2000 at the age of 36 years (Wilson, 2020). Consequently, I often feel a close connection with the families of patients who have sustained a brain injury, particularly those in a PDOC, and this has led me to reflect upon how the two groups might be similar and how they might differ.
Language: en