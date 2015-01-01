|
Lund University, Skane University Hospital, Department of Clinical Sciences Lund, Neurosurgery, Lund, Sweden.
32100894
OBJECTIVES: Sport-related concussions are an increasingly recognized health problem. Soccer is the most popular sport in the world although recent studies on concussion incidence are scarce. Here, a nation-wide prospective study on concussion incidence, symptom severity, risk factors, gender differences and return-to-play after concussion was performed in 51 Swedish elite soccer teams during the 2017 season.
Sports Concussion Assessment Tool (SCAT); Sports- related concussion; female; questionnaire; return-to-play; soccer