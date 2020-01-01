|
Moscardini EH, Aboussouan AB, Bryan CJ, Tucker RP. Suicide Life Threat. Behav. 2020; ePub(ePub): ePub.
Louisiana State University, Baton Rouge, LA, USA.
(Copyright © 2020, American Association of Suicidology, Publisher John Wiley and Sons)
PMID
32100339
OBJECTIVE: The fluid vulnerability theory of suicide posits that each person has a baseline risk for suicide, which is comprised of both stable and dynamic factors. The current study investigated the unique involvement of suicide-specific cognitions and attentional fixation on recent suicidal ideation (SI) and SI at its worst.
Language: en