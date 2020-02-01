Abstract

BACKGROUND: This study's purpose was to determine if age, fall height, fall mechanism, landing surface, and landing position are associated with injury severity and hospital outcomes among pediatric fall patients.



METHODS: A retrospective review was conducted of patients aged ≤18 years who sustained fall-related injuries admitted to an American College of Surgeons verified Level 1 trauma center from January 1, 2006 through December 31, 2015.



RESULTS: Patient age, fall mechanism, landing position, and landing surface were associated with the need for surgery. Patient age, fall mechanism, and landing position were also associated with intensive care unit admissions. Fall mechanism was the only variable associated with injury severity. No variables were associated with the need for mechanical ventilation or mortality.



CONCLUSIONS: Patient age, fall mechanism, landing surface, and landing position need to be considered with regard to injury severity and patient outcomes among pediatric fall patients.



