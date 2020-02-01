|
Baalmann M, Lu K, Ablah E, Lightwine K, Haan JM. Am. J. Surg. 2020; ePub(ePub): ePub.
Department of Surgery, The University of Kansas School of Medicine - Wichita, Wichita, KS, USA; Department of Trauma Services, Ascension Via Christi Hospital Saint Francis, Wichita, KS, USA. Electronic address: James.Haan.Research@ascension.org.
(Copyright © 2020, Elsevier Publishing)
32102758
BACKGROUND: This study's purpose was to determine if age, fall height, fall mechanism, landing surface, and landing position are associated with injury severity and hospital outcomes among pediatric fall patients.
Fall variables; Hospital outcomes; Injury severity; Pediatric