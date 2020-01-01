|
Garcia M, Junglen A, Ceroni T, Johnson D, Ciesla J, Delahanty D. Biol. Psychol. 2020; ePub(ePub): ePub.
Kent State University| Kent State University, United States. Electronic address: ddelahan@kent.edu.
(Copyright © 2020, Elsevier Publishing)
32105797
Multi-level modeling examined the association between cortisol awakening responses (CAR) and different PTSD symptom clusters in a sample of 158 female participants presenting with intimate partner violence-related PTSD.
Cortisol Awakening Response; Intimate Partner Violence; PTSD Symptom Clusters