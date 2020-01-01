Abstract

Multi-level modeling examined the association between cortisol awakening responses (CAR) and different PTSD symptom clusters in a sample of 158 female participants presenting with intimate partner violence-related PTSD.



RESULTS revealed that arousal over the past week and month, respectively ([β = -.124, z = -2.33, p = .028; β = -.147, z = -2.19, p = .028]) significantly moderated the trajectory of cortisol levels, and emotional numbing symptom severity (over the past week [β = -.122, z = -2.07, p = .076]) was found to be trending toward significance. In each case higher symptom severity was associated with flatter CAR slopes compared to those with lower symptom severity. Assessing PTSD symptom clusters in relation to cortisol may better inform future interventions compared to studies that assess PTSD globally. Our findings suggest a subtype of PTSD patients displaying higher levels of arousal may be more likely to experience alterations in HPA axis functioning.



