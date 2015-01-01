Abstract

BACKGROUND: Suicide is a major social issue, affected by both social and psychopathological factors. This study investigated suicide risk assessment using the Minnesota Multiphasic Personality Inventory-2 Restructured Form (MMPI-2-RF).



METHODS: Data were collected from 7824 college students using the MMPI-2-RF. The participants were classified into high-, moderate-, and low-risk for suicide groups based on their scores on the structured Mini-International Neuropsychiatric Interview (MINI) for comparative analysis. The relationships between scores on the Restructured Clinical (RC) Scales of the MMPI-2-RF and suicide risk level were investigated using a multiple logistic regression.



RESULTS: Out of the 7824 participants, 964 (12.3%) were identified as being at risk of suicide. There were 553 participants considered low-risk, 312 moderate-risk, and 99 at high-risk. Suicide risk in the participants tended to increase as RC scale scores increased. Out of the nine RC scales, the Demoralization (RCd) and Negative Emotions (RC7) scale scores were highest across all risk groups. The results of a multiple logistic regression indicated that the Demoralization (RCd) scores were significantly elevated in all three suicide risk groups. Antisocial Behavior (RC4) and Aberrant Experiences (RC8) scale scores were significantly elevated for the low-risk group, whereas Somatic Complaints (RC1) scores were elevated for the moderate-risk group, and Somatic Complaints (RC1), Low Positive Emotions (RC2), Antisocial Behavior (RC4), and Ideas of Persecution (RC6) scale scores were elevated for the high-risk group.



CONCLUSIONS: Compared to the healthy control group, all three suicide risk groups showed elevated scores on the RC Scales overall, suggesting that various psychopathological factors are involved in the etiology of suicide. More psychopathologic factors were found to influence suicide-related issues in the higher risk groups than lower risk groups, suggesting that more risk factors are involved in higher suicide risk groups. Compared to healthy controls, even the low-risk group showed a significant elevation in emotional factors and antisocial behaviors. While the healthy controls and those at risk of suicide differed significantly on both the Demoralization (RCd) and Negative Emotions (RC7) scales, only the Demoralization (RCd) scale appeared to be able to screen for high suicide risk.

