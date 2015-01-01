|
Citation
|
Cook R, Davidson P, Martin R. BMJ 2020; 368: m453.
|
Affiliation
|
Bazian, Economist Intelligence Unit healthcare, London, UK.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2020, BMJ Publishing Group)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
32102784
|
Abstract
|
The studyCleland LC, McComb L, Kee F, et al. Effects of 20 mph interventions on a range of public health outcomes: a meta-narrative evidence synthesis. J Transp Health 2019. doi:10.1016/j.jth.2019.100633This project was funded by the NIHR Policy Research Programme (project number 17/149/19).To read the full NIHR Signal, go to: https://discover.dc.nihr.ac.uk/content/signal-000853/twenty-mph-speed-zones-reduce-the-danger-to-pedestrians-and-cyclists.
