INTRODUCTION: Falls are a concern for wheelchair users with spinal cord injury (SCI). Falls can negatively impact the physical and psychological well-being of fallers. To date, the perspectives of wheelchair users with lived experiences of SCI on the contributors to falls has been understudied. Information about factors that influence fall risk would guide the development of effective fall prevention strategies.



OBJECTIVES: To gain a comprehensive understanding of the factors that influenced the risk of falling as perceived by wheelchair users with SCI.



DESIGN: A qualitative study using photo-elicitation interviews. SETTING: A Canadian SCI rehabilitation hospital and the participants' home/community environments. PARTICIPANTS: Twelve wheelchair users living in the community with chronic SCI.



METHODS: Participants captured photographs of situations, places or things that they perceived increased and decreased their risk of falling. Semistructured photo-elicitation interviews were conducted to discuss the content of the photographs and explore perceptions of fall risk factors. A hybrid thematic analysis and the Biological, Behavioural, Social, Economic, and Environmental model were used as a framework to organise/synthesise the data.



RESULTS: Overall, the findings indicated that the risk of falling was individualised, complex and dynamic to each person's life situation. Four main themes were revealed in our analysis: (1) Falls and fall risk caused by multiple interacting factors; (2) Dynamic nature of fall risk; (3) Single factors were targeted to reduce falls and fall-related injuries; and (4) Fall prevention experiences and priorities.



CONCLUSIONS: Each wheelchair user encountered numerous fall risk factors in their everyday lives. Information from this study can be used to set priorities for fall prevention. Fall prevention initiatives should consider a wheelchair user's fall risks in a holistic manner, acknowledging that a person's current situation, as well as anticipating their fall risks and fall prevention needs, will change over time.



