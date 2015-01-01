Abstract

BACKGROUND: Forced solar gazing (FSG) appears to be more regularly employed as a method of torture in certain parts of the world than has previously been documented.



SUBJECTS AND METHODS: This study is a retrospective analysis of a case set of 17 torture survivors subjected to FSG, who were seen by the UK Charity Freedom from Torture in the period 2009-2019.



RESULTS: All clients in our case set had experienced serious physical and sexual assaults, in addition to the FSG, as part of their mistreatment. All clients suffered with serious psychological conditions as a result of their torture, including depression and post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD). These mental health conditions made ophthalmic assessment difficult, not simply because of the clients' associated anxiety, but also because of avoidant behaviour and dissociation which was manifested in the clinical setting. In the two clients who could be examined by an ophthalmologist, both had visible retinal changes and a degree of impairment of visual acuity.



CONCLUSION: FSG appears to be a method of torture which is regularly employed, and in our case set is seen with other serious manifestations of mistreatment, both physical, psychological and sexual. Psychiatric comorbidities present challenges in the clinical assessment of these cases. Ophthalmic examination can carry a risk of re-traumatisation of individuals who have experienced FSG in a context of torture.

