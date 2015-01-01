Abstract

The stigmatized character of hazardous chemicals has caused individuals in hazards to take excessive protective actions. Here, social capital is introduced to discuss its influence on the protective action decision model (PADM), considering this variable has a relatively high individual trust level in regards to information on hazardous chemicals. A model was constructed by taking protective action perceptions as the dependent variable, social capital as the independent variable, the pre-decision process as the mediating variable, and socioeconomic status as the moderating variables. Data were collected with a neighborhood sampling method, and a total of 457 questionnaires were obtained from neighboring residents near a large cold ammonia storage house in Haidian District, Beijing.



RESULTS: While the family and friendship networks produced a larger positive influence, the kinship network produced a smaller positive influence; furthermore, the influence of social capital must be brought through the pre-decision process; finally, socioeconomic status has a directional moderation on the friendship network, an enhancing moderation on the kinship network, and a weakening moderation on the family network.

