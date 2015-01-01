|
Liu T, Zhang H, Zhang H. Int. J. Environ. Res. Public Health 2020; 17(4): e1453.
China Electronics Standardization Institute, Beijing 100007, China.
(Copyright © 2020, MDPI: Multidisciplinary Digital Publishing Institute)
32102396
The stigmatized character of hazardous chemicals has caused individuals in hazards to take excessive protective actions. Here, social capital is introduced to discuss its influence on the protective action decision model (PADM), considering this variable has a relatively high individual trust level in regards to information on hazardous chemicals. A model was constructed by taking protective action perceptions as the dependent variable, social capital as the independent variable, the pre-decision process as the mediating variable, and socioeconomic status as the moderating variables. Data were collected with a neighborhood sampling method, and a total of 457 questionnaires were obtained from neighboring residents near a large cold ammonia storage house in Haidian District, Beijing.
hazardous chemicals; protective action perceptions; risk perception; social capital