Huang X, Ribeiro JD, Franklin JC. J. Consult. Clin. Psychol. 2020; ePub(ePub): ePub.
Department of Psychology.
(Copyright © 2020, American Psychological Association)
32105092
OBJECTIVE: Suicide ideators and suicide attempters might differ in 3 possible ways. First, they might differ in a simple way such that one or a small set of factors are both necessary and sufficient to distinguish between the 2 groups. Second, ideators and attempters might differ in a complicated way such that a specific combination of a large set of factors is necessary and sufficient for the distinction. Third, complex differences might exist: many possible combinations of a large set of factors may be sufficient to distinguish the 2 groups, but no combination may be necessary. This study empirically examined these possibilities.
Language: en