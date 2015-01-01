|
Citation
|
Dillane D, Balanay JAG. J. Occup. Env. Hyg. 2020; ePub(ePub): ePub.
|
Affiliation
|
Environmental Health Sciences Program, Department of Health Education and Promotion, East Carolina University, Greenville, North Carolina.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2020, Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
32105559
|
Abstract
|
Agricultural workers are exposed to heat stress due to spending significant amount of time outdoors. Risk information from mobile apps is more readily available for timely advice on risk management that is crucial in preventing severe acute illnesses and deaths, but its reliability is unknown. The purpose of this study was to determine the reliability of the OSHA-NIOSH Heat Safety Tool mobile app in providing accurate risk information to prevent heat-related illnesses among agricultural workers in eastern North Carolina. Wet bulb globe temperature (WBGT) indices were datalogged at two agricultural sites using heat stress monitors from April-August 2019 and were assigned to risk levels (minimal, low, moderate, high, extreme) by workload (light, moderate, heavy, very heavy) based on the ACGIH® Threshold Limit Values (TLVs®). Hourly heat index (HI) and its corresponding risk level were obtained using the app. Hourly HI-based risk level assignments were time-matched to their corresponding WBGT-based risk level assignments (682 pairs) and analyzed using cross-tabulation by determining the percentage of hourly WBGT-based risk level assignments ("gold standard") with the same hourly HI-based risk level assignments under different workloads, with a higher percentage indicating higher app reliability.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
Agriculture; WGBT; heat index; occupational exposure; outdoor workers; risk assessment