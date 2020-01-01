|
Citation
Ołpińska-Lischka M, Kujawa K, Wirth JA, Antosiak-Cyrak KZ, Maciaszek J. Nat. Sci. Sleep 2020; 12: 125-134.
Affiliation
Department of Physical Activity and Health Promotion Science, Poznan University of Physical Education, Poznań, Poland.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2020, Dove Press)
DOI
PMID
32104120
PMCID
Abstract
BACKGROUND: The number of studies on gender differences in psychomotor performance and sleepiness is small and the results are contradictory. The aim of this study was to assess the changes in psychomotor performance, due to 24 h of sleep deprivation in young women and men. PARTICIPANTS: Eighty-nine students (49 women and 40 men) took part in the study. Participants were randomized into two groups: experimental (sleep deprived) and control (non-sleep deprived).
Language: en
Keywords
Vienna Test System; gender difference; psychomotor vigilance; pupillography; sleep deprivation