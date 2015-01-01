|
Citation
|
Merckaert S, Chaibi E, Meriem S, Kwiatkowski B, Divjak N, Zambelli PY. Pediatr. Emerg. Care 2020; ePub(ePub): ePub.
|
Affiliation
|
From the Department of Women, Mother, and Child's Health Care, Paediatric Surgery, Unit of Paediatric Orthopedic Surgery, Centre Hospitalier Universitaire Vaudois (CHUV), Lausanne, Switzerland.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2020, Lippincott Williams and Wilkins)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
32106152
|
Abstract
|
OBJECTIVE: Fractures in children are common and account for 10% to 25% of injuries in children with considerable effects on activity restriction and subsequent high socioeconomically impact. Eighty percent of all fractures in children occur at the upper extremity. The article investigates the epidemiology and fracture pattern of the upper extremity within a pediatric population consulting a tertiary referral hospital in Switzerland.
Language: en