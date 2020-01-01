SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Citation

Sugisawa S, Nozue S, Kurihara T, Koya H, Tsuneoka T, Nagai T, Kurata N, Inamoto A, Takahashi K, Sasaki T. Perspect. Psychiatr. Care 2020; ePub(ePub): ePub.

Affiliation

Department of Hospital Pharmaceutics, School of Pharmacy, Showa University, Tokyo, Japan.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2020, John Wiley and Sons)

DOI

10.1111/ppc.12487

PMID

32103521

Abstract

PURPOSE: To identify factors for choking in psychiatric wards that can be easily screened. DESIGN AND METHODS: Data were collected from patients admitted to the acute phase psychiatric wards who were assessed for swallowing function by dentists. We defined 47 and 102 patients of choking in the high- and low-risk groups, respectively.

FINDINGS: Through multivariate analysis, we identified basal metabolic index and two Drug-induced Extra-pyramidal Symptoms Scale items, bradykinesia and tremor, as independent choking factors. PRACTICE IMPLICATIONS: Choking risk is related to patient tolerability rather than to the absolute severity of psychiatric symptoms or psychotropic dose.

© 2020 Wiley Periodicals, Inc.


Language: en

Keywords

choking; dysphagia; mental illness; psychotropics

