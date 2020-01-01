|
Sugisawa S, Nozue S, Kurihara T, Koya H, Tsuneoka T, Nagai T, Kurata N, Inamoto A, Takahashi K, Sasaki T. Perspect. Psychiatr. Care 2020; ePub(ePub): ePub.
Department of Hospital Pharmaceutics, School of Pharmacy, Showa University, Tokyo, Japan.
(Copyright © 2020, John Wiley and Sons)
32103521
PURPOSE: To identify factors for choking in psychiatric wards that can be easily screened. DESIGN AND METHODS: Data were collected from patients admitted to the acute phase psychiatric wards who were assessed for swallowing function by dentists. We defined 47 and 102 patients of choking in the high- and low-risk groups, respectively.
choking; dysphagia; mental illness; psychotropics