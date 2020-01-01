|
Citation
Lee H, Aldwin CM, Kang S. Psychol. Trauma 2020; ePub(ePub): ePub.
Affiliation
Department of Psychology, Korea Military Academy.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2020, American Psychological Association)
DOI
PMID
32105130
Abstract
OBJECTIVE: South Korea had the second largest contingent of soldiers in the Vietnam War, but little is known about their adaptation, especially in later life. Previous work in a different sample found very high rates of posttraumatic stress disorder (PTSD; 41%) among Korean Vietnam veterans (KVVs; Kang, Kim, & Lee, 2014), compared to 19-31% for American Vietnam veterans. We explored possible reasons for this high rate of PTSD, as well as anxiety and depressive symptoms, utilizing both vulnerability factors (e.g., war stressors) and protective factors (optimism, unit cohesion, and homecoming experiences).
Language: en