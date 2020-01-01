Abstract

Engaging in risky behaviors is a sexual signalling strategy that men use to procure mates. The present study investigates men's preferences for engaging in risky behaviors (along with women's preferences for their male partner's risky behavior) within dating couples. We investigated associations between relationship length, self-perceived attractiveness, sociosexuality orientation, and preference for risky behaviors in a sample of 256 couples.



RESULTS indicated that men had stronger preferences for risky behaviors than their partner's ideal preference. Furthermore, relationship length was associated with a decline in women's preference for their partner's risk-taking, but not men's preference for their own risk-taking. Self-perceived attractiveness was negatively associated with risk preference, and sociosexuality orientation was not directly related to risk preference. Female preferences for less intense male risky behaviors could reflect the need of paternal investment which is required for offspring care. Decreased male sexual signalling could account for lower preferences of risky behaviors in females who are involved in longer lasting romantic relationships.



© 2020 Scandinavian Psychological Associations and John Wiley & Sons Ltd.

Language: en