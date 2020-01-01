|
Prokop P, Pazda A. Scand. J. Psychol. 2020; ePub(ePub): ePub.
Department of Psychology, University of South Carolina Aiken, Aiken, SC, USA.
(Copyright © 2020, Scandinavian Psychological Associations, Publisher John Wiley and Sons)
32103513
Engaging in risky behaviors is a sexual signalling strategy that men use to procure mates. The present study investigates men's preferences for engaging in risky behaviors (along with women's preferences for their male partner's risky behavior) within dating couples. We investigated associations between relationship length, self-perceived attractiveness, sociosexuality orientation, and preference for risky behaviors in a sample of 256 couples.
