Abstract

This research mainly aims at the construction of the novel acceleration pedal, the brake pedal and the steering system by mechanical designs and mechatronics technologies, an approach of which is rarely seen in Taiwan. Three highlights can be addressed: 1. The original steering parts were removed with the fault tolerance design being implemented so that the basic steering function can still remain in case of the function failure of the control system. 2. A larger steering angle of the front wheels in response to a specific rotated angle of the steering wheel is devised when cornering or parking at low speed in interest of drivability, while a smaller one is designed at high speed in favor of driving stability. 3. The operating patterns of the throttle, brake, and steering wheel can be customized in accordance with various driving environments and drivers' requirements using the self-developed software. The implementation of a steer-by-wire system in the remote driving control for a go kart is described in this study. The mechatronic system is designed in order to support the conversion from human driving to autonomous driving for the go kart in the future. The go kart, using machine vision, is wirelessly controlled in the WiFi frequency bands. The steer-by-wire system was initially modeled as a standalone system for one wheel and subsequently developed into its complete form, including front wheel steering components, acceleration components, brake components, a microcontroller, drive circuit and digital to analog converter. The control output section delivers the commands to the subsystem controllers, relays and converters. The remote driving control of the go kart is activated when proper commands are sent by the vehicle control unit (VCU). All simulation and experiment results demonstrated that the control strategies of duel motors and the VCU control were successfully optimized. The feasibility study and performance evaluation of Taiwan's go karts will be conducted as an extension of this study in the near future.

