Abstract

The purpose of this research is twofold: first, the spatial distribution of 911 emergency calls for service to the police for suicides in progress and threats of suicide in the City of Detroit, Michigan will be explored to determine whether these events exhibit different patterns of spatial clustering. Second, this research will explore the utility of Risk Terrain Modeling (RTM) to assist in our understanding of the locations of calls for service to the police related to suicide threats and suicides in progress. The results suggest that these events are different social phenomenon, both with respect to the spatial clustering of these events as well as qualitative differences in the environmental factors that may contribute to their occurrence.



Copyright © 2020 Elsevier Ltd. All rights reserved.

Language: en