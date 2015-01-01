SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Journal Article

Citation

Kopeyko GI, Borisova OA, Gedevani EV, Kaleda VG. Zh. Nevrol. Psikhiatr. Im. S. S. Korsakova 2020; 120(1): 103-110.

Vernacular Title

Vliianie faktora religioznosti na depressivnye sostoianiia i suitsidal'noe povedenie.

Affiliation

Mental Health Research Center, Moscow, Russia.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2020, Media Sphera)

DOI

10.17116/jnevro2020120011103

PMID

32105277

Abstract

This review of the literature is focused on the positive influence of religiosity on recovery after depression and on the protective role of religiosity against suicidal activity. Despite the inconsistent results on the role of religiosity in treatment of mental diseases, to date there is a sufficiently large body of literature showing the beneficial effect of religiosity and describing specific therapeutic approaches and suicide prevention programs.


Language: ru



В обзоре представлены данные мировой научной литературы, отражающей положительное влияние религиозности на процесс восстановления после перенесенных депрессивных состояний, а также протективную роль религиозного фактора в отношении суицидальной активности. Несмотря на разнородные данные относительно роли религиозности в терапии психических заболеваний, к настоящему моменту накоплен достаточно большой объем литературы, свидетельствующей о благоприятном влиянии фактора религиозности, описаны конкретные терапевтические подходы и программы по профилактике самоубийств.


Language: ru

Keywords

depressive disorders; intrinsic religiosity; protective role of religiosity; religious coping strategies; suicidal behavior; well-being

