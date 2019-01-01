Abstract

Deaths related to hostage situations occur in many forms, as these situations can easily escalate as a result of many confounding variables. When approaching such cases, forensic pathologists and death investigators should be mindful of the many details that should be well-documented at the scene and during autopsy to ensure that the correct conclusions and death certification are determined. This case report highlights a death in a hostage situation and the importance of correlating scene information and autopsy findings. An elderly female hostage was ambulating with a walker away from her ex-husband's home, after police negotiations successfully convinced her ex-husband to release her. The ex-husband then appeared at the door, brandishing a weapon, at which time a police officer shot at the man. Instead of striking the man, the rifle's projectile struck the woman in the chest. Subsequent investigation revealed that, although the police officer had a "clear shot" via the rifle sights, the muzzle end of the rifle was obstructed by the back corner of an automobile, behind which the officer was positioned during the hostage situation standoff. The case highlights a rarely discussed safety rule related to firearms: recognition that the line of sight via a weapon's sights (or scope) is not identical to the barrel/bore axis.



© 2019 The Authors.

Language: en