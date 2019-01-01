Abstract

We report a case of homicidal paraquat poisoning preceded by attempted manual strangulation. The poison had been forcibly ingested when the victim was unconscious due to pressure on the neck. The victim survived for ten days and died due to development of fibrosing alveolitis. The autopsy showed classic features of proliferative stages of paraquat poisoning and healing signs of ligature strangulation.



