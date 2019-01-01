SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Ruwanpura R, Nandasiri C. Acad. Forensic Pathol. 2019; 9(3-4): 212-216.

(Copyright © 2019, National Association of Medical Examiners)

10.1177/1925362119891704

32110256

PMC6997982

We report a case of homicidal paraquat poisoning preceded by attempted manual strangulation. The poison had been forcibly ingested when the victim was unconscious due to pressure on the neck. The victim survived for ten days and died due to development of fibrosing alveolitis. The autopsy showed classic features of proliferative stages of paraquat poisoning and healing signs of ligature strangulation.

© 2019 The Authors.


Fibrosing alveolitis; Forensic pathology; Ligature strangulation; Paraquat poisoning

