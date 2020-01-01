Abstract

Paper-based microfluidic device was designed with wax-printing to combine potentiometric, fluorimetric and colorimetric detection zones. This newly developed trimodal paper chip has been used for on-site determination of ketamine hydrochloride (KET) as a date rape drug in beverages. The device employed polyaniline nano-dispersion as conducting polymer in ion sensing paper electrodes designed to fit USB plug connector. Carbon dots-gold nanoparticles and cobalt thiocyanate were used in fluorescence and color detection zones, respectively. Cellular phone's camera facilitated the on-site fluorimetric and color detection. The implemented trimodal detection system exhibited specificity for KET detection in the presence of several other beverage interferences i.e., biogenic amines. This innovative sensor brings together analytical figures of merit for effective KET detection in single aliquot of spiked beverages. The proposed paper-based chip also fulfils WHO criteria for point-of-care devices posing the proposed trimodal paper device as an active part for rapid, on-site drug diagnostics and to be applied further for other similar drugs.



