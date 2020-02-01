Abstract

This study systematically reviewed the quantitative evidence for the impact of burn injuries on body image. Primary research assessing body image using standardized scales published in peer-reviewed journals were systematically searched using the electronic databases PubMed, Scopus, CINHAL, and PsycINFO in January 2020. Studies reporting relationships between characteristics related to burn injury and body image outcomes were included. Quality was assessed using the JBI Critical Appraisal Checklist for Analytical Cross-Sectional Studies. Included studies varied in comparison methods and body image measures, with most reporting cross-sectional relationships. Among the 33 included studies, 12 reported a negative association between burn severity and body image, 14 reported no significant association, six showed mixed (negative and null) results across the burn injury measures, and one reported more positive body image among burn survivors compared to those without burns. This review identified evidence supporting the association between burn severity and lower satisfaction with body image. Individuals with body image concerns, particularly those with higher burn severity and women, may benefit most from interventions that address self-acceptance and coping mechanisms. Further cross-sectional studies with representative control groups and longitudinal studies with longer follow-up periods are required.



