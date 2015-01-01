Abstract

Elder abuse is an under detected, under reported issue with severe consequences. Its detection presents unique challenges based on characteristics of this vulnerable population, including cognitive impairment, age-related deconditioning, and an increased number of co-morbidities, all of which predispose to increase vulnerability to injury. While radiologists play a critical role in detection of child abuse, this role is currently not paralleled in detection of elder abuse. We conducted a thorough review of the literature using MEDLINE to describe the current knowledge on injury patterns and injury findings seen in elder abuse, as well as barriers to and recommendations for an increased role of diagnostic imaging in elder abuse detection. Barriers limiting the role of radiologists include lack of training and paucity of rigorous systematic research delineating distinctive imaging findings for physical elder abuse. We outline the current ways in which imaging can help raise clinical suspicion for elder abuse, including inconsistencies between purported mechanism of injury and imaging findings, injury location, multiple injuries at differing stages of healing, and particular patterns of injury likely to be intentionally inflicted. We additionally outline the mechanism by which medical education and clinical workflow may be modified to increase the role for imaging and radiologist participation in detecting abuse in older adult patients, and identify potential future directions for further systematic research.

Language: en