Promsri A, Haid T, Werner I, Federolf P. Brain Sci. 2020; 10(3): e128.

Department of Sport Science, University of Innsbruck, Innsbruck 6020, Austria.

(Copyright © 2020, Switzerland Molecular Diversity Preservation International (MDPI) AG)

10.3390/brainsci10030128

32106392

Leg dominance reflects the preferential use of one leg over another and is typically attributed to asymmetries in the neural circuitry. Detecting leg dominance effects on motor behavior, particularly during balancing exercises, has proven difficult. The current study applied a principal component analysis (PCA) on kinematic data, to assess bilateral asymmetry on the coordinative structure (hypothesis H1) or on the control characteristics of specific movement components (hypothesis H2). Marker-based motion tracking was performed on 26 healthy adults (aged 25.3 ± 4.1 years), who stood unipedally on a multiaxial unstable board, in a randomized order, on their dominant and non-dominant leg. Leg dominance was defined as the kicking leg. PCA was performed to determine patterns of correlated segment movements ("principal movements" PMks). The control of each PMk was characterized by assessing its acceleration (second-time derivative).

RESULTS were inconclusive regarding a leg-dominance effect on the coordinative structure of balancing movements (H1 inconclusive); however, different control (p = 0.005) was observed in PM3, representing a diagonal plane movement component (H2 was supported). These findings supported that leg dominance effects should be considered when assessing or training lower-limb neuromuscular control and suggest that specific attention should be given to diagonal plane movements.


balance board; diagonal movement; leg dominance; minimal intervention principle; motor control; movement strategy; one-leg stance; optimal feedback control theory; principal component analysis (PCA); principal movement; sex difference

