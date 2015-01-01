|
Citation
Keeves J, Braaf SC, Ekegren CL, Beck B, Gabbe BJ. Disabil. Rehabil. 2020; ePub(ePub): ePub.
Affiliation
Department of Epidemiology and Preventive Medicine, Monash University, Melbourne, Australia.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2020, Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)
DOI
PMID
32109168
Abstract
Purpose: To understand the factors that affect the management of people after serious injury in urban and regional settings, beyond hospital discharge from the perspectives of allied health professionals (AHPs).Materials and methods: An exploratory qualitative study of AHPs caring for people with serious injuries post-hospital discharge in urban and regional areas of Victoria, Australia was completed. Twenty-five semi-structured interviews were undertaken with AHPs and thematically analysed.Results: Allied health professionals in urban and regional settings reported the benefits of a multi-disciplinary team to deliver high-quality care. However, a number of barriers to service delivery were identified that impacted on their ability to meet the needs of patients. These included insufficient psychological services, a shortage of available carers and an unmet need for external clinical support in regional areas. Communication between AHPs and other services, and care co-ordination of post-discharge services, was also highlighted as key areas to improve for optimal patient care.Conclusions: Factors that influenced optimal patient management included the availability of psychological and carer services, communication between health professionals and coordination of post-discharge care. The experiences of AHPs can offer practical suggestions to optimise service delivery and post-discharge care for people with serious injuries.Implications for Rehabilitation Allied health professionals (AHPs) face a number of challenges in the provision of optimal care to people with serious injuries.Improving the availability of psychological support and attendant carers is needed in regional areas.
Language: en
Keywords
|
Geography; allied health professionals; injury; interview; patient outcomes; trauma